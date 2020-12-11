Take a drive, bring a bicycle and helmet for Mission Arlington’s donation event

Committee members of Bikes for Mission Arlington are asking people to consider joining them at 9 a.m. Saturday at 2229 W. Park Row Dr. in Pantego with a bicycle to donate. The group will lead a procession to downtown Arlington, where it will drop off bicycles for Mission Arlington’s Christmas store. Courtesy

Organizers behind Bikes for Mission Arlington never quite know how many people will show up bearing bicycles to donate during their holiday donation drive.

Tommy Saxon, one of the group’s committee members, said the surprise makes its annual drive all the more fun.

“We always kind of joke, ‘You think anyone will show up?’” he said.

For years, though, families and businesses have taken the drive from the group’s meeting spot in Pantego to deliver thousands of children’s bicycles and helmets to Mission Arlington. The group will hold its 13th annual caravan at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Bicycles donated during the event will go to Mission Arlington’s Christmas store, where parents can shop for presents for their children. Bicycles are among the most in-demand gifts, Saxon said.

“Everyone kind of remembers the magic of that first bike. It takes people back to childhood memories,” he said.

The Bikes group has delivered donations to Mission Arlington since 2007, when two families decided to donate six bicycles in place of one of their gifts. The group receives and donates more each year. In 2019, Bikes for Mission Arlington handed off over 3,000 bicycles.

Saxon said the grand total from each year is not as important as the experience of families helping others and their community.

“It’s one of those magical mornings that people have as we approach Christmas,” he said.

Bikes for Mission Arlington has purchased 1,400 bikes from monetary donations for this year’s delivery.

“This means kids getting to school, it means folks getting to work,” said Tillie Burgin, Mission Arlington executive director. “It’s a lot more than just a gift, it’s part of survival.”

Burgin said around 36,000 children received Christmas gifts in 2019 through Mission Arlington and expects that number to grow this year. This Christmas store runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 22. The store is also open from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 23.

Bikes for Mission Arlington will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at 229 W. Park Row Dr. in Pantego. Motorists may participate in the caravan regardless of whether they have a bicycle to donate. The group is also accepting monetary donations through Mission Arlington’s website.