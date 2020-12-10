Facing financial woes, Esports Stadium Arlington furloughs staff, changes leadership

Esports Stadium Arlington furloughed all but two staff members and is under new leadership as the venue grapples with economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced over Twitter.

Luke Bauer tweeted Wednesday that he would replace Jonathon Oudthone as stadium president. He and his team were working on a “volunteer basis” with the two staff members, he said, “to create products and experiences for our community that are safe amongst a public health crisis so that the stadium can make it through this time stronger than ever.”

It is unclear if Bauer had a role with the stadium before Wednesday. His LinkedIn page says he owns a power washing company.

Oudthone announced Tuesday on Twitter that he was no longer Esports Stadium Arlington president. He added a day later that he would refrain from talking about the situation at the stadium and his “fears of what will happen with the new direction.”

“I have all of the details but need to tread lightly from a legal perspective,” Oudthone wrote.

Neither Bauer nor Oudthone immediately returned messages or emails asking for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Bauer told Esports Observer reporter Kevin Hitt that he and his team have worked without compensation for three months and would continue to do so until they could reinstate furloughed employees. Bauer added that CEO Neil Leibman and the board of directors agreed to change leadership. Leibman is the chief operating officer of the Texas Rangers and an member of the group that purchased the team in 2010.

The $10 million, 100,000 square-foot stadium opened in late 2018 to much fanfare. Billed as the largest esports arena in North America, the venue has hosted the Esports Championship Series in 2018 and 2019.

