Neapolitan-style pizzas for Arlington, Detroit-style Thunderbird Pies for Fort Worth

The “Thunder Mifflin” pizza has pepperoni, sausage and mushrooms. Handout photo

Cane Rosso’s Neapolitan-style pizza has come to Arlington, and its Detroit-style cousin is serving in Fort Worth.

Cane Rosso’s Italian pizzeria and grill is open at 200 N. East St. in the Urban Union shops in Arlington, with a giant patio well suited to safe outdoor dining.

The Arlington location is open nightly for dinner only, serving the same popular Cane Rosso pizza from Fort Worth and Dallas, along with four pastas, five salads and the weekend special brisket lasagna.

Meanwhile, cousin Zoli’s in Fort Worth is now serving square Detroit-style “Thunderbird Pies” along with the Zoli’s New York-style pizzas.

Thunderbird began as a delivery-only “ghost kitchen” pizza, but it’s now served Tuesdays through Thursdays at the Fort Worth restaurant, 3501 Hulen St.

A Fort Worth test run for Thunderbird Pies sold out last week, so Cane Rosso’s Jay Jerrier added them to the Zoli’s specials.

Zoli’s has won awards for its square New York pizzas, but the Detroit-style Thundebird pizzas add more of a buttery flavor and use a Wisconsin brick cheese, white cheddar, instead of mozzarella, according to the announcement.

The menu includes a Detroit version of Cane Rosso’s habanero honey-bacon marmalade pizza along with pizzas topped with fried chicken, smoked bacon, Motor City sausage, pepperoni or meatballs.

For Thunderbird Pies at Zoli’s, call 817-402-0050 or order at zolispizza.alohaorderonline.com.

For the new Cane Rosso in Arlington, call 817-533-3120 or order at canerosso.alohaorderonline.com.

