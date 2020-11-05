Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
80-year-old woman dies from injuries following weekend traffic accident in Arlington

Fort Worth

An 80-year-old woman has died from injuries she sustained in a weekend traffic accident in Arlington, police said.

The name of the woman had not been released by authorities as of Thursday.

The woman died Wednesday at a local hospital after being injured Sunday in the accident in the 1800 block of East Division Street in Arlington.

Arlington police responded to the major accident just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Arlington investigators determined the woman, who was driving a 2013 Cadillac XTS, was westbound on East Division Street when she lost control of the car.

The vehicle hit a guardrail and a concrete pillar and then flipped over.

Police have not determined what caused the driver to lose control of the car.

