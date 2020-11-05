Arlington
80-year-old woman dies from injuries following weekend traffic accident in Arlington
An 80-year-old woman has died from injuries she sustained in a weekend traffic accident in Arlington, police said.
The name of the woman had not been released by authorities as of Thursday.
The woman died Wednesday at a local hospital after being injured Sunday in the accident in the 1800 block of East Division Street in Arlington.
Arlington police responded to the major accident just before 2 p.m. Sunday.
Arlington investigators determined the woman, who was driving a 2013 Cadillac XTS, was westbound on East Division Street when she lost control of the car.
The vehicle hit a guardrail and a concrete pillar and then flipped over.
Police have not determined what caused the driver to lose control of the car.
