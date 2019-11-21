Arlington
Video shows Arlington thief fumbled display case, but recovered, sprinted away
Arlington police asked for help to identify a lottery ticket thief who fumbled them when he took them off a counter, but recovered the display case and fled a store.
Arlington detectives released a surveillance video of the theft on Wednesday in hopes that someone would recognize the thief and contact authorities.
The theft occurred on Nov. 11 at a convenience store in the 2300 block of N. Davis Dr. in Arlington.
On the video, the suspect who Arlington police believe is a white or Hispanic man walked into the store, asked the employee to get something on a wall and took the lottery tickets when the employee turned his back.
The thief dropped the lottery ticket display case, but he picked it up, slipped a bit and then ran out of the store.
The video showed that the thief placed the display case under his arm and sprinted to a vehicle. The vehicle then drove away from the store.
Anyone with information should contact Arlington Det. Dominic DelBiaggio at 817-459-6486 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
