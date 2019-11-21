Video shows Arlington thief fumbled display case, but recovered, sprinted away

Arlington police asked for help to identify a lottery ticket thief who fumbled them when he took them off a counter, but recovered the display case and fled a store.

Arlington detectives released a surveillance video of the theft on Wednesday in hopes that someone would recognize the thief and contact authorities.

The theft occurred on Nov. 11 at a convenience store in the 2300 block of N. Davis Dr. in Arlington.

On the video, the suspect who Arlington police believe is a white or Hispanic man walked into the store, asked the employee to get something on a wall and took the lottery tickets when the employee turned his back.

Its #WhoIsThatWednesday!! A male went into a store in the 2300 Blk. of N. Davis Dr. to get some lottery tickets. We think was so excited about his chances of winning he forgot to pay.



Contact Det DelBiaggio (817) 459-6486 or @469tips TC Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-8477 w/info pic.twitter.com/dwM2hRoWjq — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) November 20, 2019

The thief dropped the lottery ticket display case, but he picked it up, slipped a bit and then ran out of the store.

The video showed that the thief placed the display case under his arm and sprinted to a vehicle. The vehicle then drove away from the store.

Anyone with information should contact Arlington Det. Dominic DelBiaggio at 817-459-6486 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.