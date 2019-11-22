‘Bigger and better.’ Arlington’s Christkindl Market expands in new site with ice rink

Saint Nicholas and his helpers are readying for this year’s Christkindl event in Arlington, which starts Nov. 29. Courtesy

For those unfamiliar with the word Christkindl, it’s German for Christ-kind, or Christ child, and is associated with the holiday gift giving time of year throughout many European nations.

The City of Arlington and North Texas will be celebrating this longstanding European tradition once again with the ninth annual Texas Christkindl Market. The event runs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 22 at the North Plaza at Globe Life Field (next to Texas Live!), 1650 E. Randol Mill Road.

The event is modeled after Arlington’s sister city, Bad Königshofen, Germany. And this year the experience is being enhanced with a new home and more.

“This is a beloved free community event, and one of the South’s largest open-air holiday markets,” said Decima Mullen, Senior Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“The market has changed so much throughout the years, and we are excited to present this year bigger and better. For the first time ever, we have the addition of real ice skating, and a beautiful 30-foot tree.”

The free, family-friendly market features a special shopping experience for holiday gifts, decorations, and one-of-a-kind finds. Guests can shop for traditional handcrafted gifts and collectibles straight from Germany including exclusive Käthe Wohlfahrt merchandise and designs from the iconic Rothenburg ob der Tauber Christmas Village.

Visitors can also indulge in German treats and eats while enjoying festive music and entertainment.

And this year, guests will be able to skate on a 5,000 square-foot ice rink.

And what would a visit to the enchanted event be like without visiting with Santa, or St. Nikolaus?

All the while, visitors can enjoy holiday music and entertainment from a variety of artists, including local entertainers and authentic German dancing groups.

“We love incorporating community organizations, and what gets anyone into the holiday spirit more than a choir. Groups like the Texas Boys Choir are a natural fit to ring in the season,” Mullen said.

SPECIAL EVENTS AT CHRISTKINDL

The tree lighting and opening ceremonies are set for 7 p.m. Nov. 29.

The community is invited to welcome the beautiful Christkindl Angel at the opening ceremonies. The angelic namesake of the event, the Christkindl, opens the market, sharing German holiday traditions and stories. Special guests are invited to join the Angel as she lights up the live 30-foot concolor fir Christkindl Tree.

Ice Skating in the North Plaza

Take a spin on the 5,000 square-foot outdoor ice skating rink, which will be open through Jan. 12. After-school hours on weekdays, 4-9 p.m.; Saturdays and school holidays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sundays, noon- 7 p.m. Admission for all ages $16 (includes skate rental). For tickets and information, visit txchristkindlmarket.com. For questions regarding group discounts or private skate requests, email txchristkindlmarket@icerinkevents.com.

Warming Haus

Enjoy the comforts of warm, covered seating in a cozy place to enjoy eating gingerbread or catching up with an old friend. As the name says, warm up with seasonal beverages including beer, Kinderpunsch and Glühwein in custom-collectible mugs (while supplies last.) For information on hosting private events and meetings, email info@txchristkindlmarket.com.

Kinder Club

Before heading to see St. Nikolaus, children are invited to write a letter (or download a special template) at the Kinder Club at txchristkindlmarket.com. Letters should be dropped at the Warming Haus and put in the specially marked mailbox to receive a personal response from St. Nikolaus himself (with a little help from the Texas Rangers Women’s Club.)