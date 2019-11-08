Arlington doing its part on America Recycles Day, and all year. Here’s how to help.

Arlington residents recycled more than 23,000 tons through the curbside program last year, but city officials are hoping to further streamline the process and educate residents about which items can and can’t be recycled. Star-Telegram archives

Last year, Arlington residents recycled more than 23,000 tons through the curbside single-stream recycling program, with nine out of every 10 residents participating.

Now, in accordance with America Recycles Day on Friday, Nov. 15, a Keep America Beautiful initiative, the City of Arlington is stressing its recycling programs in hopes of increasing that number.

Also, the annual Computer Roundup in Arlington is Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon at the University of Texas Arlington parking lot off Cooper Street and Doug Russell Road. Old laptops, computers, cellphones and other household electronics can be brought for recycling, but no televisions or large appliances will be accepted.

Through the single-stream program, Arlington residents may place an assortment of recyclable materials in their carts, such as papers, glass, cardboard, aluminum, plastics and more (for a complete list visit the city’s recycling webpage).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

As part of the regional Know What to Throw recycling campaign, Arlington and other cities are working to standardize and simplify recycling cart messaging. Residents will notice a new recycling mold on new recycling carts and will receive a water bill insert in November with information about the simplified messaging and new cart lids.

“Reduce, re-use, recycle. Reduce the amount of waste you generate by canceling unnecessary mail, repairing rather than discarding, and opting for reusable products for your everyday life,” Arlington Environmental Programs Coordinator Jennifer Shaver said. “Re-use items by finding a secondary purpose for them. Find inspiration on Pinterest and other creative websites. Consider donating gently used items to your local charity.

“Make sure to keep those recyclables empty, clean and dry and omit common contaminants such as food waste, yard waste, tanglers such as water hoses and clothing, batteries, plastic bags and styrofoam. When in doubt, keep it out.”

Here are some important things for folks everywhere to remember when recycling:

▪ Carts should be placed at least three feet away from any obstructions such as mailboxes, vehicles or trees.

▪ Flatten all cardboard.

▪ Choose reusable bags, not plastic grocery bags.

▪ Don’t put pizza boxes in recycle, throw in trash instead.

▪ Non-recyclables such as coat hangers, batteries, electronics, ceramics styrofoam and chip bags do not go into the cart.

▪ Keep lids on plastic bottles. This makes it easier for the recycling facility scanners to sort the bottles and lids.

▪ No Christmas lights, tinsel, holiday decorations or wreaths go into the cart.

▪ Do not place organic materials such as grass, leaves or limbs in the cart.

▪ No household hazardous waste. This should be taken to the Environmental Collection Center at 6400 Bridge St. in Fort Worth.

▪ Pharmaceuticals should be taken to one the bi-annual Drug Takeback events or to your local 24-hour Walgreen’s dropoffs.

To recycle fall leaves, Arlington residents can utilize the city’s leaf recycling program, which runs Nov. 21 through Feb. 21. Residents can drop their leaves off at one of four sites. Residents may also attend one of two free monthly backyard compost classes to learn how to recycle leaves and other organics at home.

Arlington residents may take their Christmas trees to the city landfill, or to the Calloway’s on South Cooper Street for the two weeks after Christmas and drop them off to be recycled as mulch, which is available to residents, free of charge in the spring (based on availability).

For more information or questions, contact recycling@arlingtontx.gov or call the Action Center at 817-459-6777. Elsewhere, contact your city officials about their recycling plans and policies.