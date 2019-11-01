Arlington police arrest suspect on attempted murder warrant issued out of Louisiana

A suspect in an August attempted murder case out of Mansfield, Louisiana, was arrested early Friday in Arlington.

The suspect, Reginald Guy, 27, was in the Tarrant County jail and was being held on bond on three local charges, jail records show. No bond was set on a fugitive charge, according to jail records.

Arlington officers were told that a man who is a suspect in the Aug. 18 shooting of DeMarcus Thomas, 31, was believed to be in Arlington.

Thomas told Louisiana officials that he had been shot by Guy, according to a news release from Mansfield police.

Arlington officers investigated and developed a possible location for the suspect and while in the area conducting surveillance, saw a man inside a vehicle matching Guy’s description about 1:40 a.m., a news release said.

Arlington officers then pulled the vehicle over and identified Guy as a passenger, the release said.

A search conducted after the arrest revealed that Guy was in possession of a loaded, .380-caliber handgun, 10 grams of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

Early this morning around 1:40 am, we received intel from another agency that a suspect wanted for attempted murder out of Louisiana was in our city. Officers saw him leaving a house and made a traffic stop. He was arrested and we recovered a handgun and illegal drugs. Great job! pic.twitter.com/aQodk4Zs3U — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) November 1, 2019