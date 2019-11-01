Man found with gunshot wound to the head in Arlington taken to hospital, police say

A man was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after Arlington officers responding to a shooting call found him with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

It was still unclear Friday morning what happened, police said, and an update on the man’s condition wasn’t available.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to an area near the intersection of San Ramon and San Rafael drives in Arlington, police said. They discovered the man and had him transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said Friday investigators were continuing to try to determine what happened.