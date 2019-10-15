Globe Life Park could have another new purpose. And this time it involves Six Flags

SHARE COPY LINK

Globe Life Park could soon see a new tenant: Six Flags.

A deal to move the theme park company’s world headquarters to Arlington could help bring new use to the facility former President George W. Bush once called a “cathedral.”

The city council unanimously approved Tuesday night an offer to reimburse the company up to $6 million to make extensive renovations to the existing office space behind center field. In return, Six Flags would sign a 15-year lease from the Rangers on the space owned by the city.

Also, Arlington is pledging an additional $3 million in city investment.

There’s still paperwork to sign between the Rangers, Six Flags and the city, but Deputy City Manager Jim Parajon said after Tuesday’s city council meeting the move will “almost certainly” happen.

Six Flags, currently based in Grand Prairie, operates 25 properties in North America including theme parks, amusement parks and water parks.

Parajon said the need for renovations is legitimate, considering the office space is two decades old.

He said one of the biggest incentives for the city is the continued use of the facility and the funding for maintenance.

It’s expected to offset $20 million in operating and maintenance costs.

Councilwoman Helen Moise said it’s an opportunity to ease public concern that the ballpark will not see enough use after the Rangers leave.

Arlington said most of the reimbursement money — about $5.3 million — will come from payments the Rangers still owe the city. The remaining $720,000 would come out of the city’s budget.

The $3 million investment into Six Flags will be split into $200,000 annual payments to the amusement park company.

The city document estimates that Six Flags’ headquarters would bring 176 jobs to the city, totaling a payroll of $331 million over 15 years.

Globe Life Park also will be home to the Dallas Renegades, a team in the XFL that kicks off in February 2020, along with the North Texas Soccer Club.