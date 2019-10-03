XFL football is not the only sport moving into vacant Globe Life Park

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra plays the National Anthem before the start of the final MLB baseball game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. After five frames the Rangers led 5-1. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Special to the Star-Telegram

Globe Life Park is losing a baseball team but is quickly becoming the go-to spot for other sports.

North Texas Soccer Club will begin playing in the Texas Rangers’ old ballpark next year.

The Rangers are moving to Globe Life Field in 2020.

The USL One team, which serves as a reserve team for FC Dallas of Major League Soccer, announced a deal to play at Globe Life Park for the next three seasons.

“We’re proud to bring our exciting brand of soccer to Arlington and Tarrant County,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “We’re also looking forward to doing more than simply play at Globe Life Park. We’re committed to being active partners in Arlington’s robust sports community.”

North Texas Soccer Club will continue to practice at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco but move some of its business operations to Arlington, according to a release. Globe Life Park will also host XFL team the Dallas Renegades in 2020.

“Sports and entertainment are in Arlington’s DNA and we’re excited about the addition of the North Texas Soccer Club to Arlington’s world-class Entertainment District,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said. “We’re thrilled about the future of Globe Life Park and the momentum that continues to build around the repurposing of this iconic venue.”