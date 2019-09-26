Want to spruce up your neighborhood? This matching grant program in Arlington could help

Arlington neighborhoods can apply for the city’s Neighborhood Matching Grant program to beautify public spaces. Each neighborhood can apply for up to $25,000 for projects that might include public art, beautification, landscaping, entrance signs, sidewalks, etc. Courtesy

The City of Arlington is set to provide up to $150,000 to help neighborhoods as it is time once again for the Neighborhood Matching Grant call for projects. The funding is available for improvement projects to beautify and enhance public spaces and strengthen neighborhoods.

Each neighborhood can apply for up to $25,000 for projects. These might include public art, beautification, landscaping, entrance signs, sidewalks, traffic calming or other neighborhood capacity building improvements.

Applications for this grant program are being accepted through Nov. 1.

Qualifications for consideration include:

▪ Submission by neighbors.

▪ Serve a public purpose.

▪ Have a detailed timeline.

▪ Meet city codes.

▪ Each neighborhood must also contribute a 20 percent grant match toward the cost of the project.

To apply, a project team leader must attend one of the remaining information sessions scheduled throughout the city:

▪ 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5, George W. Hawkes Library

▪ 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9, West Police Station

▪ 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14, East Police Station

Those interested can also visit www.arlingtontx.gov/neighborhood_grants.

“We encourage our residents to attend one of the upcoming information session meetings to learn how Arlington’s Neighborhood Matching Grant program can really help them make a difference in their neighborhood,” said Sarah Stubblefield, Arlington Senior Planner for the Office of Strategic Initiatives.

“Whether that’s installing new entrance signs or sprucing up their community playground, residents who have participated in this program over the years have said they find it to be rewarding. They can drive through their neighborhood, see the completed projects, and say ‘I did that.’

Projects approved for last year’s program included a $13,000 grant for Tuscany Lakes’ entryway improvements, a $20,260 grant to expand La Frontera’s playground, and an $18,000 grant to help Waterwood Estates install drought-tolerant plants and stone edging along Arkansas Lane and Perkins Place.

The Arlington City Council is expected to approve projects by January 2020. Questions about the Neighborhood Matching Grant Program can be sent by email to neighborhoods@arlingtontx.gov.

ARLINGTON TOMORROW FOUNDATION AWARDS $50,000 IN GRANTS

More than 2,000 people showed up in downtown Arlington to participate in the sixth annual Arlington Gives! event on Sept. 19. They were treated to a free concert from Daphne Willis, and the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation (ATF) awarded $50,000 in grants to several nonprofit organizations, large and small.

About 50 Arlington nonprofit organizations set up booths along Abram Street between City Hall and the Levitt Pavilion to provide residents with more information about their mission.

Many Arlington nonprofits received an outpouring of support during the 11th annual North Texas Giving Day. The 18-hour online giving event, coordinated by the Communities Foundation of Texas, is designed to encourage residents to make a contribution to the nonprofit organization of their choice. All contributions made between 6 a.m. and midnight on Sept. 19 were matched in part by the Communities Foundation.

Since 2014, the ATF has sponsored Arlington Gives! to recognize and highlight Arlington-based nonprofit organizations and help North Texas Giving Day contributors’ dollars go even further. In all, 7,299 donations totaling almost $1.8 million were donated to Arlington nonprofits this year, exceeding last year’s record-setting 6,440 gifts totaling $1.6 million.

Since its creation in 2007, the ATF has awarded more than 400 grants totaling nearly $23 million to Arlington nonprofit organizations, City of Arlington departments and neighborhood groups for projects that help the public.

Arlington Gives! Award Recipients this year included:

▪ The Arlington Master Chorale received the first $5,000 bonus grant from the ATF for the highest number of donations received between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on North Texas Giving Day.

▪ Grace Prep Academy received the second $5,000 bonus grant for the highest number of donations received between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

▪ The Friends of the Levitt Pavilion Arlington received the third $5,000 bonus grant for the highest number of donations received between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

▪ Mission Arlington won the fourth $5,000 bonus grant for the highest number of donations received between 7 p.m. and midnight.

▪ During the concert, Wildlife on the Move and the Mayor’s Committee on People with Disabilities were each randomly selected to receive a $5,000 bonus grant from the AFT. The organizations selected had to be in attendance during the Arlington Gives! event.

▪ Green Oaks School was the winner of the People’s Choice Award, which is a $10,000 donation from the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation based on votes from Arlington Gives! event attendees. More than 5,000 votes were cast for the school.

Additionally, 46 small Arlington-based charities with operating budgets less than $250,000 will split a $20,000 pool of grants. These nonprofits, who will each receive a grant of $434, participated in the Arlington Gives! Charity Showcase.