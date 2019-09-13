Arlington pitches in on North Texas Giving Day. How you can help, and see a free concert

The Arlington Tomorrow Foundation will award $50,000 to local nonprofits during North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 19, and host a free concert at Levitt Pavilion featuring singer Daphne Willis.

North Texas Giving Day is Sept. 19, and the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation (ATF) plans to do some giving of its own that day.

As part of the event throughout North Texas, ATF will award $50,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations.

The giving doesn’t stop there. They will also host a free community concert featuring Daphne Willis.

Willis, a singer-songwriter whose style could be classified as a mix of folk and rhythm and blues, saw her song “Because I Can” reach the No. 2 spot on iTunes Top 40 Singer/Songwriter Chart a few years ago.

North Texas Giving Day is an annual 18-hour online giving event, coordinated by the Communities Foundation of Texas. It is designed to encourage folks to contribute to the nonprofit of their choice. All contributions made between 6 a.m. and midnight that day are matched in part by the Communities Foundation.

To schedule a gift to your favorite nonprofit, visit northtexasgivingday.org.

Since 2014, the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation has sponsored Arlington Gives! to recognize and highlight Arlington-based nonprofit organizations.

“Arlington’s charitable sector works tirelessly day in and day out to make Arlington a better place for all of us to call home,” ATF Executive Director Carolyn Mentesana said. “On North Texas Giving Day and, especially during our Arlington Gives! Concert, we all have the chance to show our gratitude for their dedication and to support their vital work through our personal donations to their causes.”

Also, during the event at Levitt Pavilion, ATF will award $5,000 bonus grants to three Arlington nonprofits and one school that raise the most money during select time blocks during the day. Schools will have their own fundraising block from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to compete for a bonus grant.

Additionally, two Arlington charities with representatives at the concert will be randomly selected to each receive a $5,000 bonus grant.

During the Arlington Gives event, at least 50 Arlington nonprofit organizations are expected to set up booths along Abram Street between City Hall and the Levitt Pavilion to provide residents with more information about their respective missions.

The Arlington Tomorrow Foundation will also offer $20,000 in bonus funds to small Arlington-based nonprofit organizations that operate with budgets of less than $250,000 annually. To receive these bonus funds, charities must be registered for North Texas Giving Day and staff a booth at the Arlington Charity Showcase that evening.

The foundation awarded 39 grants for $512 each to qualifying nonprofits through this pool of funding last year.

The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Arlington Youth Foundation is joining in the fun and will award a $10,000 grant to an Arlington-based charity, based on a “People’s Choice” vote during the concert. Those in attendance can vote for their favorite nonprofit on their smartphones.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Visitors can also bring their own food and drinks or purchase from a variety of food trucks.

Since its creation in 2007, the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation has awarded more than 400 grants totaling nearly $23 million to Arlington nonprofit organizations, City of Arlington departments and neighborhood groups for projects that help the public.

Arlington Gives!

What: The Arlington Tomorrow Foundation’s Sixth annual Arlington Gives! event

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 100 W. Abram St., Arlington

Times: Food trucks, 6 p.m.; Nonprofit Showcase, 6:30 p.m.; Daphne Willis concert, 8 p.m.