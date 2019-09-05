Arlington, Dallas Cowboys form powerful huddle for charity. Here’s how you can help

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, shown with Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy, is leading the Mayor’s Hometown Huddle for 100 charity event Saturday, Sept. 7. Courtesy

Huddles are the places where plans are discussed with the hope for success once implemented on the football field.

And if the plan works, yardage is gained — and sometimes even a touchdown is scored.

The City of Arlington and the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to do a lot of scoring as they team with volunteers from a variety of charity organizations Saturday for the Mayor’s Hometown Huddle for 100.

The event is a day of community service and is part of a nationwide volunteer effort to help celebrate the 100th season of the National Football League.

“I can’t wait for everyone to witness the kindness that exists throughout the Arlington community and our nonprofit organizations,” Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said.

The nationwide goal is to get a million to donate 100 minutes of their time to a local cause in an effort to make 100 million impacts on communities.

Five Arlington nonprofits will each receive $1,000 for service projects designed to improve the city that has earned the reputation of “The American Dream City.”

Activities will include painting, cleaning, helping with food, clothing, and furniture, and planting of seeds. There will even a flag football game, and some folks can take home a new pet.

“It’s going to be a great day in Arlington because we are going to show kindness throughout the community,” Williams said.

“Partnerships like those we have with Mayor Williams, the City of Arlington and the Dallas Cowboys are critical to serving the kids in Tarrant County who need us most and helping them lead active, healthy lives as good citizens in our community,” said Daphne Barlow Stigliano, CEO and president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County. “The Huddle for 100 event, and the partnerships that come from it, will help shape what Tarrant County will look like for the next 100 years. “

The Hometown Huddle projects in Arlington include:

▪ Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County, North Branch, 2020 Baird Farm Road

They will host a Combine Day for the elementary, middle school and high school students who attend the North Branch. As part of the Football and Fitness for Arlington’s Youth project, volunteers, including some members of the Dallas Cowboys, will help organize a lunch, pep rally, multi-station football combine and a flag football tournament. Visit www.bgcgtc.org or call 817-834-4711.

▪ Salvation Army Family Life Center and North Texas Youth Education Town, 712 W. Abram St.

Volunteers participating in the Better YET project will refresh and beautify the Family Life Center and the North Texas Youth Education Town. The work will include repainting benches and cleaning up debris in the playground, painting the dining room and hallway of the Family Life Center and cleaning and organizing the YET’s Program Room. Visit www.salvationarmyyet.org or call 817-860-1836.

▪ Arlington Animal Services Center, 1000 S.E. Green Oaks Blvd.

As part of Tails & Touchdowns, volunteers from the Advent Lutheran Church and the community will organize a day of enrichment for adoptable dogs. Enrichment enhances the quality of the dogs’ lives while they are in the shelter, reducing stress, anxiety and boredom, all while promoting the bond that dogs and humans share. Planned activities include playing with and reading to dogs, as well as washing them. Arlington Animal Services will also offer a half-price adoption special as part of the Mayor’s Hometown Huddle for 100. Visit www.arlingtontx.gov/animals.

▪ Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex, 210 W. South St.

Volunteers from the Oakridge School and the community will help Mission Metroplex, which provides emergency assistance to more than 500 people a day. Activities include connecting clients with food, clothing, household items and furniture. Visit www.missionarlington.org or call 817-704-6143.

▪ Arlington Parks and Recreation and St. Maria Goretti

Volunteers from St. Maria Goretti will be participating in the Pollinator Huddle as students will sow wildflower seeds in natural areas at River Legacy Park, Parkway Center, Julia Burgen Park and the corner of Cooper and West Cedar streets. Volunteer spots are filled. Call 817-459-5477.