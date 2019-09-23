Abandoned Arlington newborn boy remains in good condition; search continues for mom

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A newborn baby boy found in a container next to an apartment complex dumpster Saturday continues to recover in good condition, Arlington police said Monday.

But Arlington police still had no leads on the baby’s mother, who is believed to have left him Saturday morning in the 2100 block of Tan Oak Lane in Arlington.

A woman who was taking trash to the dumpster Saturday morning heard crying coming from a nearby container and found the baby.

Responding firefighters and medics administered CPR to the baby before he was taken to a local hospital, Arlington police have said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Authorities believe the baby appeared to have been born just hours before being discovered.

Hospitals, fire stations and emergency medical care facilities are considered safe havens where a baby up to 60 days old can be taken and left with an employee without the parent being arrested or charged with abandonment, according to a Texas law known as the Safe Haven or Baby Moses law. For more information, call 1-888-510-2229 (BABY).

Anyone with information on the Arlington incident is asked to call police at 911 or, if they want to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.