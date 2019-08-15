Arlington

Arlington gets 5 A-rated schools, 4 F-rated schools in accountability ratings

The Arlington school district received a B rating from the Texas Education Agency in ratings released Thursday.

The district had five A-rated schools, 19 B-rated schools, 28 C-rated schools, 13 D-rated schools and four F-rated schools.

A-rated schools were Arlington Collegiate High School, Young Junior High, Butler Elementary, Duff Elementary and Fitzgerald Elementary. The F-rated schools were Berry Elementary, Short Elementary, Speer Elementary and Wimbish Elementary.

Anita Foster, a spokeswoman for the district, said the district is not considering Wimbish Elementary an F because the ratings do not reflect the school’s change to Wimbish World Language Academy. Students at Wimbish World Language Academy can enroll in English-Spanish or English-French dual-language program.

“While we received a higher grade than last year, the results are just a snapshot of how our schools are performing, not a picture of our student experience,” Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said in a news release. “Our priority has always been and will continue to be making sure that all of our students graduate exceptionally prepared for college, career and citizenship.”

Arlington High Schools

  • Arlington Collegiate High School - A/99
  • Arlington High School - B/83
  • Bowie High School - C/82
  • Lamar High School - C/78
  • Martin High School - B/88
  • Sam Houston High School - C/76
  • Seguin High School - B/84
  • Venture Alter High School - D/67

Arlington Junior High Schools

  • Bailey Junior High - B/89
  • Barnett Junior High - B/84
  • Boles Junior High - B/89
  • Carter Junior High - C/79
  • Gunn Junior High - B/87
  • Nichols Junior High - C/79
  • Ousley Junior High - B/88
  • Shackelford Junior High - B/85
  • Workman Junior High - C/78
  • Young Junior High - A/92

Arlington Elementary Schools

  • Adams Elementary - C/76
  • Amons Elementary - B/83
  • Anderson Elementary - C/77
  • Ashworth Elementary - B/80
  • Atherton Elementary - C/79
  • Bebensee Elementary - C/77
  • Beckham Elementary - B/83
  • Berry Elementary - F/59
  • Blanton Elementary - D/69
  • Bryant Elementary - B/89
  • Burgin Elementary - C/72
  • Butler Elementary - A/93
  • Crouch Elementary C/73
  • Crow Elementary - D/64
  • Ditto Elementary - B/89
  • Duff Elementary - A/93
  • Ellis Elementary - D/66
  • Farrell Elementary - B/81
  • Fitzgerald Elementary - A/91
  • Foster Elementary - C/70
  • Goodman Elementary - C/73
  • Hale Elementary - D/69
  • Hill Elementary - C/78
  • Johns Elementary - C/78
  • Key Elementary - C/77
  • Knox Elementary - C/72
  • Larson Elementary - D/69
  • Little Elementary - B/84
  • McNutt Elementary - C/77
  • Miller Elementary - C/75
  • Moore Elementary - B/83
  • Morton Elementary - D/66
  • Patrick Elementary - D/68
  • Peach Elementary - D/69
  • Pearcy Elementary - B/89
  • Pope Elementary - C/71
  • Rankin Elementary - D/62
  • Remynse Elementary - C/77
  • Roark Elementary - C/72
  • Sherrod Elementary - C/70
  • Short Elementary - F/58
  • South David Elementary - D/65
  • Speer Elementary - F/59
  • Starrett Elementary - C/70
  • Swift Elementary - C/69
  • Thornton Elementary - D/69
  • Webb Elementary - D/62
  • West Elementary - B/88
  • Williams Elementary - C/74
  • Wimbish Elementary - F/57
  • Wood Elementary - C/77
