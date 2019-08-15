Arlington gets 5 A-rated schools, 4 F-rated schools in accountability ratings

Texas parents can dig deep into STAAR results with new report card Texas Education Agency launches new parent-friendly STAAR report cards that drill deeply into individual student performance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas Education Agency launches new parent-friendly STAAR report cards that drill deeply into individual student performance.

The Arlington school district received a B rating from the Texas Education Agency in ratings released Thursday.

The district had five A-rated schools, 19 B-rated schools, 28 C-rated schools, 13 D-rated schools and four F-rated schools.

A-rated schools were Arlington Collegiate High School, Young Junior High, Butler Elementary, Duff Elementary and Fitzgerald Elementary. The F-rated schools were Berry Elementary, Short Elementary, Speer Elementary and Wimbish Elementary.

Anita Foster, a spokeswoman for the district, said the district is not considering Wimbish Elementary an F because the ratings do not reflect the school’s change to Wimbish World Language Academy. Students at Wimbish World Language Academy can enroll in English-Spanish or English-French dual-language program.

“While we received a higher grade than last year, the results are just a snapshot of how our schools are performing, not a picture of our student experience,” Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said in a news release. “Our priority has always been and will continue to be making sure that all of our students graduate exceptionally prepared for college, career and citizenship.”

Arlington High Schools

Arlington Collegiate High School - A/99

Arlington High School - B/83

Bowie High School - C/82

Lamar High School - C/78

Martin High School - B/88

Sam Houston High School - C/76

Seguin High School - B/84

Venture Alter High School - D/67

Arlington Junior High Schools

Bailey Junior High - B/89

Barnett Junior High - B/84

Boles Junior High - B/89

Carter Junior High - C/79

Gunn Junior High - B/87

Nichols Junior High - C/79

Ousley Junior High - B/88

Shackelford Junior High - B/85

Workman Junior High - C/78

Young Junior High - A/92

Arlington Elementary Schools

Adams Elementary - C/76

Amons Elementary - B/83

Anderson Elementary - C/77

Ashworth Elementary - B/80

Atherton Elementary - C/79

Bebensee Elementary - C/77

Beckham Elementary - B/83

Berry Elementary - F/59

Blanton Elementary - D/69

Bryant Elementary - B/89

Burgin Elementary - C/72

Butler Elementary - A/93

Crouch Elementary C/73

Crow Elementary - D/64

Ditto Elementary - B/89

Duff Elementary - A/93

Ellis Elementary - D/66

Farrell Elementary - B/81

Fitzgerald Elementary - A/91

Foster Elementary - C/70

Goodman Elementary - C/73

Hale Elementary - D/69

Hill Elementary - C/78

Johns Elementary - C/78

Key Elementary - C/77

Knox Elementary - C/72

Larson Elementary - D/69

Little Elementary - B/84

McNutt Elementary - C/77

Miller Elementary - C/75

Moore Elementary - B/83

Morton Elementary - D/66

Patrick Elementary - D/68

Peach Elementary - D/69

Pearcy Elementary - B/89

Pope Elementary - C/71

Rankin Elementary - D/62

Remynse Elementary - C/77

Roark Elementary - C/72

Sherrod Elementary - C/70

Short Elementary - F/58

South David Elementary - D/65

Speer Elementary - F/59

Starrett Elementary - C/70

Swift Elementary - C/69

Thornton Elementary - D/69

Webb Elementary - D/62

West Elementary - B/88

Williams Elementary - C/74

Wimbish Elementary - F/57

Wood Elementary - C/77