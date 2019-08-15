Arlington
Arlington gets 5 A-rated schools, 4 F-rated schools in accountability ratings
Texas parents can dig deep into STAAR results with new report card
The Arlington school district received a B rating from the Texas Education Agency in ratings released Thursday.
The district had five A-rated schools, 19 B-rated schools, 28 C-rated schools, 13 D-rated schools and four F-rated schools.
A-rated schools were Arlington Collegiate High School, Young Junior High, Butler Elementary, Duff Elementary and Fitzgerald Elementary. The F-rated schools were Berry Elementary, Short Elementary, Speer Elementary and Wimbish Elementary.
Anita Foster, a spokeswoman for the district, said the district is not considering Wimbish Elementary an F because the ratings do not reflect the school’s change to Wimbish World Language Academy. Students at Wimbish World Language Academy can enroll in English-Spanish or English-French dual-language program.
“While we received a higher grade than last year, the results are just a snapshot of how our schools are performing, not a picture of our student experience,” Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said in a news release. “Our priority has always been and will continue to be making sure that all of our students graduate exceptionally prepared for college, career and citizenship.”
Arlington High Schools
- Arlington Collegiate High School - A/99
- Arlington High School - B/83
- Bowie High School - C/82
- Lamar High School - C/78
- Martin High School - B/88
- Sam Houston High School - C/76
- Seguin High School - B/84
- Venture Alter High School - D/67
Arlington Junior High Schools
- Bailey Junior High - B/89
- Barnett Junior High - B/84
- Boles Junior High - B/89
- Carter Junior High - C/79
- Gunn Junior High - B/87
- Nichols Junior High - C/79
- Ousley Junior High - B/88
- Shackelford Junior High - B/85
- Workman Junior High - C/78
- Young Junior High - A/92
Arlington Elementary Schools
- Adams Elementary - C/76
- Amons Elementary - B/83
- Anderson Elementary - C/77
- Ashworth Elementary - B/80
- Atherton Elementary - C/79
- Bebensee Elementary - C/77
- Beckham Elementary - B/83
- Berry Elementary - F/59
- Blanton Elementary - D/69
- Bryant Elementary - B/89
- Burgin Elementary - C/72
- Butler Elementary - A/93
- Crouch Elementary C/73
- Crow Elementary - D/64
- Ditto Elementary - B/89
- Duff Elementary - A/93
- Ellis Elementary - D/66
- Farrell Elementary - B/81
- Fitzgerald Elementary - A/91
- Foster Elementary - C/70
- Goodman Elementary - C/73
- Hale Elementary - D/69
- Hill Elementary - C/78
- Johns Elementary - C/78
- Key Elementary - C/77
- Knox Elementary - C/72
- Larson Elementary - D/69
- Little Elementary - B/84
- McNutt Elementary - C/77
- Miller Elementary - C/75
- Moore Elementary - B/83
- Morton Elementary - D/66
- Patrick Elementary - D/68
- Peach Elementary - D/69
- Pearcy Elementary - B/89
- Pope Elementary - C/71
- Rankin Elementary - D/62
- Remynse Elementary - C/77
- Roark Elementary - C/72
- Sherrod Elementary - C/70
- Short Elementary - F/58
- South David Elementary - D/65
- Speer Elementary - F/59
- Starrett Elementary - C/70
- Swift Elementary - C/69
- Thornton Elementary - D/69
- Webb Elementary - D/62
- West Elementary - B/88
- Williams Elementary - C/74
- Wimbish Elementary - F/57
- Wood Elementary - C/77
