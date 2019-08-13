Arlington City Council takes first steps in approving new tax rate with 1.7% cut

Arlington plans to cut its tax rate by 1.7% but homeowners are likely to pay more because property values have risen 10% in the past year.

The Arlington City Council on Tuesday scheduled public hearings on the 62.4-cent tax rate and city budget. Under the proposal, which reduces the rate by 1.08 cents, the owner of a $215,000 home with a homestead exemption will pay $973 in property taxes next year.

The city broke down the average monthly tax into five areas: $3 libraries, $20 to the fire department, $43 to the police department, $7 for parks and recreation and $14 for public works and transportation.

Residential and commercial property values were up across the city, but residential property values are outpacing commercial growth.

The three budget meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Arlington City Council Chambers at 101 W Abrams St.