Arlington City Council takes first steps in approving new tax rate with 1.7% cut

Arlington plans to cut its tax rate by 1.7% but homeowners are likely to pay more because property values have risen 10% in the past year.

The Arlington City Council on Tuesday scheduled public hearings on the 62.4-cent tax rate and city budget. Under the proposal, which reduces the rate by 1.08 cents, the owner of a $215,000 home with a homestead exemption will pay $973 in property taxes next year.

The city broke down the average monthly tax into five areas: $3 libraries, $20 to the fire department, $43 to the police department, $7 for parks and recreation and $14 for public works and transportation.

The budget includes adding staff to the fire department. Fire Chief Don Crowson is asking the City Council for more money to raise staffing from 77 to 108, which could cost between $6.8 million to $10 million.

Crowson said hiring more firefighters can allow the department to use lighter vehicles than firetrucks to respond to medical calls, which made up about 78% of the nearly 60,000 calls to the Arlington Fire Department in 2018. That would reduce cost and increase response time for each call, Crowson said.

While Arlington contracts with AMR, an ambulance contractor based out of Colorado, Crowson said the Fire Department needs to be available and ready to respond to medical calls. Light vehicles and smaller trucks can only be used when fire stations are staffed appropriately.

If the City Council wants to fund increased firefighter staffing, the proposed tax rate might increase by about a half a cent.

Residential and commercial property values were up across the city, but residential property values are outpacing commercial growth.

The three budget meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Arlington City Council Chambers at 101 W Abrams St.