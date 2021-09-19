Coronavirus

Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy who died of COVID remembered for smile, sense of humor

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputy William “Howard” Gudgell was always smiling and had a great sense of humor, according to the sheriff’s office. He worked in law enforcement for more than 40 years, but on Friday the sheriff’s office announced his “end of watch.”

Gudgell was one of two Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office employees who died in the past week from COVID-19, according to sheriff’s office Facebook posts. The deputy joined the office in 2005, after working as a fire marshal in South Texas. He retired from the sheriff’s office in 2015 but returned in 2018.

During his time with the sheriff’s office, Gudgell worked in the judicial division and the warrants division.

Matthew Pagan, a booking tech for the sheriff’s office, died Sunday.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Matthew was one of the first faces we saw when coming in the back door,” a Facebook post in his honor reads. “He selflessly showed up and worked hard for Tarrant County. He served well and is greatly missed already. His wife, three children and a host of family, friends and co-workers are mourning his loss today. Please keep them in thoughts and prayers.”

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. | Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service