Tarrant County public health authorities report six COVID-19 deaths and 846 new cases

Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Wednesday reported the COVID-19 deaths of six people and 846 new coronavirus cases.

The people whose deaths Tarrant County Public Health reported were a man from Arlington older than 90, a man from Hurst in his 80s, a woman from Euless in her 80s, a man and a woman from Arlington in their 50s and a man from Arlington in his 40s.

Each had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

Tarrant County has reported 281,991 COVID-19 cases, including 3,689 deaths and an estimated 263,710 recoveries.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 60.07% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 51.49% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The department also reported that 84.78% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 77.74% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 64.14% of Texas residents 12 or older had received at least one dose, and 53.72% Texas residents 12 or older had been fully vaccinated, according to DSHS.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

