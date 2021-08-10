Tarrant County public health authorities report 750 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Tarrant County public health authorities on Tuesday reported 750 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

The authorities did not immediately release the cities where the people who died of the virus lived, or their sex, age or whether they had underlying health conditions.

The county has reported a total of 281,145 COVID-19 cases, including 3,683 deaths and an estimated 263,328 recoveries.

Ninety percent of hospital beds in Tarrant County were occupied on Monday, according to health department data.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 59.9% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 51.40% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

The department also reported that 84.72% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 77.7% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 63.94% of Texas residents 12 or older had received at least one dose, and 53.63% Texas residents 12 or older had been fully vaccinated, according to DSHS.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 10:

Fort Worth, 1,507

Arlington, 713

Mansfield, 145

North Richland Hills, 126

Bedford, 116

Hurst, 94

White Settlement, 83

Euless, 82

Haltom City, 77

Grapevine, 76

Rural Tarrant County, 71

Keller, 67

Benbrook, 61

Watauga, 52

Azle, 47

Grand Prairie, 41

Richland Hills, 39

Saginaw, 38

Crowley, 36

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 15

Kennedale, 14

Everman, 11

Edgecliff Village, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

Unknown, 6

Pelican Bay, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

