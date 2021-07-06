Tarrant officials step up COVID-19 vaccine urgency, offer shots at Fort Worth Zoo

Tarrant County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines from 9 to 11 a.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 4 at the Fort Worth Zoo. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County is partnering with the Fort Worth Zoo to offer COVID-19 vaccines each Wednesday through Aug. 4.

Each Wednesday, beginning July 7, admission to the zoo is half-price.

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) will offer three vaccination types (Morderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) from 9-11 a.m. at the Portraits of the Wild Art Gallery.

Anyone 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated allows all of us to enjoy summer traditions like taking the family to the zoo, visiting relatives or going on vacation,” Tarrant County Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Brooks said in a release. “Everyone who is eligible should take this opportunity to get a shot.”

Organizations such as businesses, churches and community groups interested in having a vaccination site open to the public or for a specific group can sign up at www.Tarrantcounty.com/covidshot. TCPH pop-up clinics are free to host.

Tarrant County public health director Vinny Taneja said nearly 40% of county residents have yet to receive their first dose of the vaccine. He cautioned such a high percentage could lead to additional outbreaks.

To find a local vaccine site, go to the Tarrant County vaccine locator page at www.tarrantcounty.com/vaccinefinder.

Tarrant County Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccination spots in July

Mansfield Sub Courthouse



July 12, 19, 22, 26 (9 a.m. to noon)



1100 E. Broad Street, Mansfield, TX 76063



(Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available)

Fort Worth Zoo



July 7, 14, 28 and August 4 (9 to 11 a.m.)



Portraits of the Wild Art Gallery



1989 Colonial Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76110



(Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available)

William McDonald YMCA



July 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



2701 Moresby Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105



(Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available)

Sundance Square Pavilion



July 9, 16, 23, 30 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)



Near the intersection of 4th and Main Streets



Fort Worth, TX 76102



(Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson available)