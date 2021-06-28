Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports COVID-19 death of Grand Prairie man in his 20s, 34 new cases
Tarrant County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
On Saturday, the death of a Grand Prairie man in his 20s was reported. He had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported 263,335 COVID-19 cases, including 3,566 deaths and an estimated 257,757 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by one to 112. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 3% from 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 3% of the 3,276 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23 and 3% or lower since May 25. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 2.21% from 2.06% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 82% from 84%, according to county data. There are 727 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 89% from 91%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 35 to 144. Patients are using 23% of the 616 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 4% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 53.8% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 47.4% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 82.2% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 75.6% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 57.3% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 49.1%.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 28:
- Fort Worth, 1,455
- Arlington, 693
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 123
- Bedford, 112
- Hurst, 93
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 77
Haltom City, 75
Grapevine, 72
Rural Tarrant County, 69
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 39
Richland Hills, 37
Saginaw, 36
Crowley, 33
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
