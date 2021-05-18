Fort Worth school district to offer COVID vaccines for students 12 years and older

The Fort Worth school district will offer COVID-19 vaccines to students and their parents, the district announced Monday.

The district will offer the Pfizer vaccines to students 12 and older at numerous campuses beginning May 19 and continue each weekday through May 27. Each clinic will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Registration is not required, but is encouraged. People can sign up internally at each campus.

Perrone Pharmacy is providing 180 doses of vaccine for each campus involved. If more doses are required, accommodations will be made, the district said. The second dose will be provided three weeks after the first, beginning June 9.

Campuses currently enrolled in the vaccine distribution are:

Arlington Heights HS

North Side HS

Diamond Hill-Jarvis HS

R.L. Paschal HS

O.D. Wyatt HS

South Hills HS

Western Hills HS

Amon Carter-Riverside HS

Paul Laurence Dunbar HS

Trimble Tech HS

Benbrook Middle-High School

Polytechnic HS

Southwest HS

Eastern Hills HS