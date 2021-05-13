Coronavirus
Euless woman in her 60s is the only coronavirus death in latest Tarrant County report
Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Thursday reported the COVID-19 death of one person and 213 new coronavirus cases.
The person whose death Tarrant County Public Health reported was a woman from Euless in her 60s, who had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County has reported 258,906 COVID-19 cases, including 3,458 deaths and an estimated 251,662 recoveries.
As of Thursday, 47.96% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 38.36% of residents 16 or older had been fully vaccinated, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.
The department also reported that 76.21% of Tarrant residents 65 or older had received at least one dose and 67.39% of residents 65 or older had been fully vaccinated.
