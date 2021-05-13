Coronavirus

Euless woman in her 60s is the only coronavirus death in latest Tarrant County report

Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Thursday reported the COVID-19 death of one person and 213 new coronavirus cases.

The person whose death Tarrant County Public Health reported was a woman from Euless in her 60s, who had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County has reported 258,906 COVID-19 cases, including 3,458 deaths and an estimated 251,662 recoveries.

As of Thursday, 47.96% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 38.36% of residents 16 or older had been fully vaccinated, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.

The department also reported that 76.21% of Tarrant residents 65 or older had received at least one dose and 67.39% of residents 65 or older had been fully vaccinated.

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
