Second walk-in Arlington J&J COVID vaccine clinic set for Tuesday

Arlington Fire Department and American Medical Responses will host another COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The site will vaccinate people 18 and up at 2920 S. Cooper St., at the fire department’s public health building. The site will accept walk-in appointments.

Tuesday marks the second consecutive week fire and medical officials have offered the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to walk-in patients. It is not clear whether officials will continue to operate the clinic on a weekly basis.

However, the clinic is part of the fire department’s community vaccination efforts, as opposed to its mass vaccination operations that began at Esports Stadium in December and ended April 19, after local officials operated sites at Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium with help from state and federal emergency officials.

“The reality of now is that we’ve got a large number of Johnson and Johnson vaccines in our freezers, our refrigerators, and we have to get them out,” Fire Chief Don Crowson told city council during an April 27 meeting. “We’re going to partner with Tarrant County Public Health to figure out how to distribute 40,000-plus vaccines.”

Several county vaccination sites are still open in Tarrant County, and people can call 817-248-6299 for an appointment. Vaccinations are available at pharmacies including CVS, Kroger, Wal-Mart and Tom Thumb.