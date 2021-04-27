Arlington is hosting J&J vaccine clinic until 5 p.m, no appointment needed

The Arlington Fire Department is hosting a vaccination clinic until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The department is using the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the city’s public health building at 2920 South Cooper St. People don’t need an appointment. Anyone 18 or older is eligible.

Arlington has about 40,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines since it was announced on April 13 that administration of the vaccine should be paused “out of an abundance of caution” after six cases of rare and severe blot clots were reported.

On April 23, the FDA concluded that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks and approved it for emergency use.

Arlington fire officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear for now if Arlington will continue to hose these clinics until supply lasts.

Arlington’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site was shut down on April 19 as demand for the vaccine in Tarrant County has dwindled. The site at both AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field was operated alongside FEMA.

People can register for the vaccine on the county’s website or by calling 817-248-6299. The county is still operating about seven sites. People can also register for the vaccine at pharmacies such as CVS, Walmart, Kroger and Tom Thumb.