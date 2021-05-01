Tarrant County reports 183 COVID cases, 2 deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County reported 183 new coronavirus cases and two deaths on Saturday.

The county public health department didn’t release information on Saturday on the two residents who died.

The new cases reported on Sunday represent a slight drop from Friday, when 271 cases were reported. That was the most since 282 on April 15.

There have been 256,962 COVID cases in Tarrant County since the pandemic began, including 3,421 deaths. There have been 1,403 deaths in Fort Worth.

A total of 249,270 people in Tarrant County have recovered.

COVID-19 patients took up about 3 percent of all hospital beds in Tarrant County as of Friday, and there was an 89 percent ICU occupancy rate, data showed. That was the last day the data was updated.

Additionally, as of Wednesday, 398,078 Tarrant County residents had been fully vaccinated, or about 19% of the population, according to the county. There have been 560,21 people who have received at least the first dose, making up about 27% of the population.

The county updates vaccination data every Wednesday.

