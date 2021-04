Fort Worth surpasses 1,400 COVID-19 deaths; Tarrant County at 3,417

Tarrant County reported six COVID-19 deaths and 175 new cases on Thursday. McClatchy

Tarrant County reported six COVID-19 deaths and 175 new cases on Thursday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, a Haltom City woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, and a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s.

All six had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 256,508 COVID-19 cases, including 3,417 deaths and an estimated 248,806 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by nine to 138. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,695 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 3.08% from 3.17% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 82% from 78% according to county data. Total available hospital beds decreased by 276 to 806. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 86% from 88% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by two to 195. Patients are using 24% of the 803 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 7% from 6% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

As of Wednesday, 398,078 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s an increase of more than 42,000 since last week. That’s 19% of the population. There are 560,211 residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, up 17,503 from last week. That’s 27% of the population.

Of those vaccinated, 63% are white, 10% are Black, 9% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 11% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 6% of cases. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 29:

Fort Worth, 1,401

Arlington, 664

Mansfield, 138

North Richland Hills, 118

Bedford, 103

Hurst, 87

White Settlement, 78

Euless, 72

Haltom City, 70

Grapevine, 68

Keller, 65

Rural Tarrant County, 65

Benbrook, 57

Watauga, 48

Azle, 47

Richland Hills, 35

Grand Prairie, 34

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 32

Southlake, 31

Forest Hill, 29

Sansom Park, 28

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 14

Kennedale, 13

Edgecliff Village, 7

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Unknown, 6

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open