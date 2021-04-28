‘COVID-19 vaccines are working!’ Texas officials’ promotional tour hitting Fort Worth

The Texas Department of State Health Services is encouraging Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine with a traveling outreach program at locations across the state.

The event will be in Fort Worth from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday when the DSHS, along with Tarrant County Public Health and Morningside Prayer Center will set up in the Walmart parking lot at 8401 Anderson Blvd., near Eastchase Parkway and I-30 in east Fort Worth.

The promotional tour coincides with a $1.5 million television and radio publicity push by state officials aimed at encouraging minority groups less inclined to get vaccinated.

There will be a 16-foot-tall video display with information about the vaccine and its effectiveness. The display and video will address common concerns people have about the vaccine. The messages being delivered at the event include that the vaccines were tested in clinical trials with “diverse races and ethnicities,” according to DSHS.

The DSHS also points out that all of the vaccines are working effectively at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death. Since January, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas have fallen by more than 75%, according to the latest state-released data. Officials also want residents to know that getting the vaccine “will help you get your day-to-day life back to normal.”

