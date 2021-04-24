Tarrant County officials report 14 new novel coronavirus deaths from last three months

Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Saturday reported the COVID-19 deaths of 14 people and 198 new coronavirus cases.

The authorities have reported a total of 255,681 COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County. They have included 3,397 deaths and an estimated 247,891 recoveries.

Two of the deaths occurred in February, seven in March and five in April.

The people whose deaths Tarrant County Public Health reported on Saturday were a woman from Mansfield in her 80s, a woman from Fort Worth in her 80s, a man from Fort Worth in his 70s, a man from Arlington in his 70s, a man and a woman from Fort Worth in their 60s, a woman from Haltom City in her 60s, a woman from River Oaks in her 60s, a man and a woman from Arlington in their 60s, a woman from Euless in her 50s, a man from Arlington in his 50s, a man from Fort Worth in his 50s and a man from Fort Worth in his 40s.

All but two had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

As of Wednesday, 356,206 Tarrant County residents, 17% of the population, have been fully vaccinated. Residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose number 542,708, or 26%. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

