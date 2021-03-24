Tarrant County reports five coronavirus deaths, 261 new cases Wednesday

Tarrant County reported five deaths and 261 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. AP

Tarrant County reported five deaths and 261 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing totals to 3,231 deaths and 249,679 infections since the pandemic began.

The county said the deaths include a man from unincorporated Tarrant County in his 80s; a Bedford woman in her 80s; a Hurst woman in her 60s; a River Oaks man in his 60s; and a man from Blue Mound in his 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

The county said as of Wednesday that 561,285 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. All adult Texans will be able to receive the vaccine starting Monday. Tarrant County reports that 18% of residents have received at least one dose with 9% fully vaccinated.

The highest number of confirmed cases have been in the two largest cities, Fort Worth and Arlington, with 103,773 and 41,886, respectively. Fort Worth has reported 1,317 deaths and Arlington 629.

The county has 221 hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients. The county reports 1,224 beds available as of Tuesday.

Tarrant County has 595 available ventilators, with 222 being used in some capacity.

The county still lists the community spread level as substantial.