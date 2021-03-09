Hundreds plan to burn face masks in Collin County on Wednesday to mark end of mandate

A group of possibly hundreds of people plan to hurl their face masks into a bonfire in Collin County on Wednesday night to celebrate the end of the statewide mandate on the protective coverings.

The event, organized over social media by the Dallas Jewish Conservatives, goes against advice from health officials who say Texans should continue to be vigilant in fighting the spread of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, there were 65 people who checked they were attending the Facebook event, as well as 187 people who were interested. The event coincides with the first day that Gov. Greg Abbott’s ruling to lift Texas’ mask mandate goes into effect.

The Dallas Jewish Conservatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

The “Texas is Now Open Party,” as organizers have called it, is set to start at 6:30 p.m. in Parker at the estate of Bettina and Jim Langlais at 4907 Shady Knolls Drive, according to the Facebook event and a page on Eventbrite.com. Several speakers plan to address the crowd, including Keenan Williams, a former Trump strategic initiatives director, and Evan Sayet, a former Trump speech writer. There will be sushi as well as beer, wine and soda.

People should feel free to bring a mask, organizers wrote, for the symbolic bonfire toward the end of the night.

Benji Gershon, president of the Dallas Jewish Conservatives, said in an interview with the Jewish Telegraphic Agency he sees the benefits of wearing masks but feels “enough’s enough with the forcing of the masks.” Around 150 people have indicated they’re coming to the event, Gershon told the publication.

There are COVID-19 guidelines on the Facebook and Eventbrite pages where organizers say masks and face coverings are optional, that anyone who doesn’t feel well shouldn’t attend and high-risk people should use their best judgment. There will be complimentary hand sanitizer, organizers said.

Organizers also said on the two pages that by registering for the event someone acknowledges that “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any place where people are present.”

“By attending any part of this DJC event,” organizers said, “you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive all claims against, and agree not to attempt to hold DJC, the venue owner, or any of their affiliates ... liable for any illness or injury.”