Carroll school district keeps mask mandate in place for now, but discussions continue

The Carroll school district is keeping its mask mandate in place, but changes could be made in the future.

On Monday night, the school board met virtually to hear recommendations from the district’s COVID-19 response team.

The team urged trustees to keep the mask mandate in place since members believe the current safety protocols are working to keep down the spread of the coronavirus.

Superintendent Lane Ledbetter said, “We strongly feel that we need to continue with our protocols. There were comments that there were low percentages but that’s because safety measures.”

“I don’t think it would be prudent to change what we are doing just to do away with masks at this time,” he said.

The district also formed a partnership with a Southlake physician and with Methodist Southlake Hospital to vaccinate teachers which could start as soon as Wednesday.

School board members heard the presentation after people weighed in on keeping the mandate in place or lifting it.