Tarrant County vaccinations paused through Wednesday, appointments will be rescheduled

All Tarrant County coronavirus vaccination sites will be closed through at least Wednesday because of the winter weather that has caused power outages and icy road conditions across the state.

Those who had a second dose due this week will be prioritized once the county resumes vaccinations, a county spokesperson said. People who had appointments will receive their rescheduled dates through a phone call, text and email.

Officials still don’t know when the sites will reopen.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is administered 21 days after the first and the second dose of Moderna is administered 28 days after the first, but new guidance suggests both second doses of the vaccine can be administered up to 6 weeks after the first dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.