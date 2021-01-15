Coronavirus
Tarrant County surpasses 1,800 COVID-19 deaths with 38 added Friday; 2,350 new cases
Tarrant County added 38 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths and reported 2,350 new cases on Friday.
The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its database a week ago. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.
“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.
To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”
Tarrant County has reported a total of 187,863 COVID-19 cases, including 1,825 deaths and an estimated 134,199 recoveries.
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 35 to 1,488. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 28% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 34% of the 4,350 occupied beds, as of Thursday. The rate was at a pandemic high 38% on Sunday.
Confirmed COVID patients make up 24.5% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.
About 82% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Thursday, according to county data. There are currently 937 available hospital beds, 176 more than the previous day. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 98% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by four to 369 as of Thursday. That’s 48% of the 776 ventilators in the county being used by COVID patients.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was down to 25% as of Tuesday, in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic high 30% on Friday.
The latest deaths include 31 from December and seven from January. Four of the 38 had no underlying heath conditions, according to officials. The latest deaths include:
Arlington, 9
Man in his 40s
Man in his 50s
Man in his 60s
Two men in their 70s
Woman in her 80s
Woman exceeded 90
Two men exceeded 90
Azle, 1
Man in his 50s
Bedford, 3
Man in his 80s
Woman in her 80s
Woman exceeded 90
Fort Worth, 19
Man in his 40s
Three men in their 50s
Two women in their 60s
Three men in their 60s
Three women in their 70s
Three men in their 70s
Two men in their 80s
Man exceeded 90
Woman exceeded 90
Lakeside, 1
Man in his 70s
Mansfield, 2
Man in his 60s
Woman exceeded 90
North Richland Hills, 2
Two women in their 80s
Watauga, 1
Man in his 70s
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 15:
- Fort Worth, 815
- Arlington, 325
- Mansfield, 75
- Bedford, 57
- North Richland Hills, 49
- Keller, 47
White Settlement, 46
Grapevine, 42
Euless, 34
- Hurst, 34
- Azle, 33
- Benbrook, 32
Haltom City, 26
Rural Tarrant County, 26
Grand Prairie, 22
Sansom Park, 20
Richland Hills, 18
Crowley, 17
Forest Hill, 15
Saginaw, 14
Watauga, 14
Lake Worth, 13
Southlake, 11
Kennedale, 6
Unknown, 6
Colleyville, 5
Westworth Village, 4
Blue Mound, 3
Pantego, 3
Burleson, 2
Edgecliff Village, 2
Everman, 2
Lakeside, 2
River Oaks, 2
Flower Mound, 1
Pelican Bay, 1
