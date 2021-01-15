Tarrant County surpasses 1,800 COVID-19 deaths with 38 added Friday; 2,350 new cases

Tarrant County added 38 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths and reported 2,350 new cases on Friday.

The county started adding previously unreported deaths to its database a week ago. The reporting delays are caused, in part, because some patients are diagnosed at one location but eventually die at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

Tarrant County has reported a total of 187,863 COVID-19 cases, including 1,825 deaths and an estimated 134,199 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 35 to 1,488. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 28% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 34% of the 4,350 occupied beds, as of Thursday. The rate was at a pandemic high 38% on Sunday.

Confirmed COVID patients make up 24.5% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 82% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Thursday, according to county data. There are currently 937 available hospital beds, 176 more than the previous day. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 98% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by four to 369 as of Thursday. That’s 48% of the 776 ventilators in the county being used by COVID patients.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was down to 25% as of Tuesday, in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic high 30% on Friday.

The latest deaths include 31 from December and seven from January. Four of the 38 had no underlying heath conditions, according to officials. The latest deaths include:

Arlington, 9



Man in his 40s



Man in his 50s



Man in his 60s



Two men in their 70s



Woman in her 80s



Woman exceeded 90



Two men exceeded 90



Azle, 1



Man in his 50s



Bedford, 3



Man in his 80s



Woman in her 80s



Woman exceeded 90

Fort Worth, 19



Man in his 40s



Three men in their 50s



Two women in their 60s



Three men in their 60s



Three women in their 70s



Three men in their 70s



Two men in their 80s



Man exceeded 90



Woman exceeded 90



Lakeside, 1



Man in his 70s



Mansfield, 2



Man in his 60s



Woman exceeded 90



North Richland Hills, 2



Two women in their 80s



Watauga, 1



Man in his 70s

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 15:

Fort Worth, 815

Arlington, 325

Mansfield, 75

Bedford, 57

North Richland Hills, 49

Keller, 47

White Settlement, 46

Grapevine, 42

Euless, 34

Hurst, 34

Azle, 33

Benbrook, 32

Haltom City, 26

Rural Tarrant County, 26

Grand Prairie, 22

Sansom Park, 20

Richland Hills, 18

Crowley, 17

Forest Hill, 15

Saginaw, 14

Watauga, 14

Lake Worth, 13

Southlake, 11

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Colleyville, 5

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Pantego, 3

Burleson, 2

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Lakeside, 2

River Oaks, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

