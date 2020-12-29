Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
Tarrant County adds 23 COVID deaths as ICUs near capacity; available beds hit new low

Tarrant County reported 23 coronavirus deaths and 1,278 cases on Tuesday.

It’s the most single-day deaths reported since 25 on Dec. 12.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 30s, a Mansfield man in his 50s, a Crowley man in his 50s, a Euless woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Hurst woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s, two Benbrook men in their 70s, a Crowley man in his 70s, a Bedford woman in her 70s, a Grapevine man in his 80s, two Fort Worth men in their 80s, two Mansfield women in their 80s, two Bedford men in their 80s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth woman in her 90s, a Hurst man in his 90s, a Bedford woman in her 90s, and a Keller man more than 100 years old.

Three of the 23 had no underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 145,279 COVID-19 cases, including 1,448 deaths and an estimated 106,644 recoveries. The total cases include 18,023 probable cases.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased by 148 to a pandemic-high 1,323.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 29% of the 3,764 occupied beds in Tarrant County. Confirmed COVID patients also are using a pandemic-high 23.4% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region as of Monday.

A pandemic-high 83% of the county’s hospital beds were in use as of Monday, according to county data. There are currently a record-low 768 available hospital beds in the county. The previous low was 906 available beds on Dec. 2.

Adult ICU beds are at a pandemic-high 99% capacity in Tarrant County as of Monday. The previous high rate was 98% on Dec. 19.

There were 329 ventilators in use as of Monday. That’s 39% of the 845 ventilators available in the county. The pandemic-high rate was 46% on Dec. 14. The most concurrently in use was 336, first hit on Dec. 10.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents remained at 16% as of Saturday, the latest available seven-day average data. The most recent high rate was 27% on Nov. 1. The positivity rate high was 30% on March 10 at the beginning of the pandemic, when fewer people were being tested.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 29:

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths

Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County hospital capacity

Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity

Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics

Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
