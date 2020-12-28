Texas reports record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Texas is reporting more than 11,000 coronavirus patients in hospitals across the state, surpassing record hospitalizations seen in July.

For weeks hospitalizations have been on the incline in the state, inching closer to the July 22 high of 10,893. The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 11,351 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state on Monday also reported 13,416 available hospital beds, 745 available ICU beds and 7,793 available ventilators.

There were 12,841 new coronavirus cases reported in Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.