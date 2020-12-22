TCU to receive 100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s who will get vaccinated first

TCU is set to receive its first batch of the new Moderna coronavirus vaccine, which will be first given to health center staff, according to university officials.

The university will get 100 doses of the vaccine, which was recently authorized by the FDA for emergency use. TCU Health Center staff will be among the first to receive the vaccine, according to a press release. There are 27 staff members listed on its webpage.

University officials can vaccinate health care workers, staff and others who may come in contact with COVID-19 patients at the health center as long as officials follow the state’s phase one distribution plan, which prioritizes health care workers.

The university is registered with the Texas Department of State Health Services to provide vaccinations to employees and students once the vaccine becomes largely available.

A spokesperson for DSHS said TCU is one of 34 universities in Texas that signed up to be COVID-19 vaccine providers in Texas. A list of the universities was not provided.

Texas is expected to receive 620,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine for its second week of distribution with more than three dozen pharmacies and health care facilities in Tarrant County expected to receive a combined 24,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 2,925 of Pfizer’s.

CVS Health will also begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines at more than 2,000 Texas nursing homes on Dec. 28 and officials expect to vaccinate more than 275,000 patients in 12 weeks.