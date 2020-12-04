Tarrant County reports more than 1,400 COVID-19 cases for 4th straight day; 7 deaths

Tarrant County reported 1,503 coronavirus cases and seven deaths on Friday.

The latest deaths include a White Settlement man in his 50s, two Arlington men in their 60s, Fort Worth men in their 70s and 80s, and two Arlington men in their 80s. Six of the seven had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 107,178 COVID-19 cases, including 871 deaths and an estimated 75,014 recoveries.

There are currently 857 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, down from Tuesday’s pandemic high of 896.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 22% to 21% of the 4,178 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Thursday. The rate was at a pandemic high 24% on Monday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Thursday, 79% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. That’s a 3% drop from Wednesday’s pandemic high. There are currently 1,109 available beds in the county, up from a pandemic low of 906 on Wednesday.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients are filling 16% of all available beds in the county. The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the 19-county North Texas Trauma Area was 15.6% as of Thursday, the seventh consecutive day the rate exceeded the 15% threshold set by the state. The state has mandated that if a region’s hospital capacity exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, bars must close and other businesses must reduce their capacity to 50%.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 4:

Fort Worth, 423

Arlington, 159

Mansfield, 31

White Settlement, 30

Grapevine, 24

Keller, 22





Azle, 20

Bedford, 20





Benbrook, 16

Grand Prairie, 14

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Haltom City, 12

Hurst, 11

North Richland Hills, 11

Forest Hill, 9

Southlake, 9

Euless, 7

Lake Worth, 7

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 5

Kennedale, 4

Crowley, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 3

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

