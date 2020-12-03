Tarrant reports 10 COVID deaths, 2nd most cases, 7th day over hospitalization threshold

Tarrant County reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 1,894 cases on Thursday.

It’s the most COVID-19 deaths reported since 13 on Sept. 19 and it’s the second largest single-day case total of the pandemic. The single-day high was 2,112 on Nov. 18.

The latest deaths include a man and three women from Fort Worth in their 50s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, two Arlington men in their 70s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, and a Fort Worth man in his 80s. Seven of the 10 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 105,675 COVID-19 cases, including 864 deaths and an estimated 74,261 recoveries.

There are currently 884 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, down from Tuesday’s pandemic high of 896.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 22% of the 4,009 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Wednesday. The rate was at a pandemic high 24% on Monday.

As of Wednesday, 82% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. That is the highest rate of the pandemic. There are currently 906 available beds in the county, the fewest of the pandemic.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients are filling 18% of all available beds in the county. It’s the seventh consecutive day the rate has been over the 15% threshold set by the state. If hospital capacity in the North Texas Trauma Service Area exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, bars will be forced to close again and other businesses would be forced to reduce their capacity to 50%.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 3:

Fort Worth, 421

Arlington, 155

Mansfield, 31

White Settlement, 29

Grapevine, 24

Keller, 22





Azle, 20

Bedford, 20





Benbrook, 16

Grand Prairie, 14

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Haltom City, 12

Hurst, 11

North Richland Hills, 11

Forest Hill, 9

Southlake, 9

Euless, 7

Lake Worth, 7

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 5

Kennedale, 4

Crowley, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 3

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Burleson, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

