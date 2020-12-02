Coronavirus
Tarrant reports highest COVID-19 total in 2 weeks, death of man in 20s, woman in 40s
Tarrant County reported 1,730 coronavirus cases and five deaths on Wednesday.
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Tarrant County dropped by 15 from a pandemic high 896 the previous day.
The latest deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 20s, a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, a Bedford man in his 60s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 70s, and a Hurst woman in her 80s. Four of the five had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 103,781 COVID-19 cases, including 854 deaths and an estimated 73,232 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from a pandemic high 24% to 22% of the 3,987 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, 78% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data.
Confirmed COVID-19 patients are filling 17% of all available beds in the county. It’s the sixth consecutive day the rate has been over the 15% threshold set by the state. If hospital capacity in the North Texas Trauma Service Area exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, bars will be forced to close again and other businesses would reduce their capacity to 50%.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 2:
- Fort Worth, 414
- Arlington, 152
- Mansfield, 31
- White Settlement, 29
- Grapevine, 24
- Keller, 22
- Azle, 20
- Bedford, 20
Benbrook, 16
Grand Prairie, 14
Rural Tarrant County, 14
Haltom City, 12
Hurst, 11
North Richland Hills, 11
Forest Hill, 9
Southlake, 9
Euless, 7
Lake Worth, 7
Richland Hills, 5
Watauga, 5
Kennedale, 4
Crowley, 3
Saginaw, 3
Sansom Park, 3
Unknown, 2
Blue Mound, 1
Burleson, 1
- Edgecliff Village, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
- Westworth Village, 1
