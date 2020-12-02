Abbott says Texas to receive 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 

Texas has received an initial allotment of more than 1.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines for December, according to the governor’s office.

The allotments, made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are expected to start arriving in the state the week of Dec. 14. More may come later in the month and in January, a news release reads.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said in a statement. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

It’s unclear how many of the doses will be distributed to Tarrant County.

Department of State Health Services Spokesperson Chris Van Deusen in an email said decisions on how to allocate the vaccines are in the works. More details are expected in the coming days, he said.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be distributed to the state, as long as they are authorized by the FDA as expected, Van Deusen said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.