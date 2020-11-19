Meals on Wheels faces volunteer shortage in Fort Worth area as pandemic worsens

Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County is seeing a big jump in the numbers of people who are getting meals delivered daily, but the nonprofit needs more volunteers to deliver the food.

Jordan Lyle, marketing and public relations specialist for Meals on Wheels, said there are 30 zones in Tarrant County where there are no volunteers to deliver food to elderly and disabled residents.

However, staff members or volunteers who offer to take on more deliveries are making sure people are getting their meals in those areas, but Lyle said there is an immediate need for volunteers.

Some long-term volunteers have asked for a break during the holidays, but the pandemic means that they are also concerned about getting out to make deliveries while others have to stay at home for two weeks if they are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19, she said.

“We are growing so fast. As our client base has grown, we’ve increased our meal production by more than 80%,” she said.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lyle said volunteers are needed to deliver meals during the lunch hour, and she added that some companies give their employees time to make the deliveries.

“Many think they can volunteer on evenings or weekends; that’s our biggest need to have volunteers during the lunch hour,” she said.

In order to volunteer, people need to complete an application and go through an online training class. Volunteers are being asked to help out until the end of the year, she said.

Before COVID-19, family members, friends or neighbors were routinely checking on elderly residents, but they are concerned about exposing their friends or relatives to the virus, Lyle said.

People who went to senior citizens centers for their meals can no longer do that, and they are also relying on Meals on Wheels for nutritious food.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Lyle said the organization started providing breakfast and lunch and frozen meals for the weekends.

Meals on Wheels also started a supplemental nutrition program as there are also clients who can prepare a meal, but they don’t want to go to the grocery store because of the coronavirus. They receive a week’s worth of frozen foods along with a box of fresh produce.

“Our clients get a lot out of people knocking on their doors. That brief interaction is valuable during COVID,” Lyle said.

The visits are also safety checks to make sure the elderly person is okay. Volunteers do not go inside the homes, and volunteers do not deliver meals to clients who are positive for COVID-19, she said.

“Some of these volunteers become like family to our clients. They don’t have the luxury of getting in their car and going somewhere. This is not only nourishing their bodies, but it is also nourishing their souls, letting someone know that you care,” she said.