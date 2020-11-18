Over 5,000 families expected to receive Thanksgiving food at this mobile market event

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is gearing up for its biggest food giveaway in the organization’s history to help families celebrate Thanksgiving amid the ongoing needs brought on by the pandemic.

On Friday morning, the food bank, in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, The Big Good, MW Logistics, and the Baptist Ministers Union will give boxes full of food for Thanksgiving meals to over 5,000 families at AT&T Stadium from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last.

The Mega Mobile Market will be located in parking lot 4 east of the stadium near the corner of Cowboys Way and AT&T Way.

No documentation or identification is required in order to get food, according to a news release.

Julie Butner, president and CEO of the food bank, said since the pandemic hit in March, the need has gone up by 40 percent.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As COVID case numbers continue to go up, she said there are concerns about more people needing food.

“We’re just seeing the need continue,” Butner said. “It’s not dying down.”

The boxes will include turkey, chicken, produce and other items that can be served on Thanksgiving and beyond.

During Friday’s event, the partner organizations as well as the Arlington police and fire departments are providing resources to assist during the food distribution. American Airlines and the Baptist Ministers Union are providing volunteers, according to a news release.

In September, the food bank started the Mega Mobile Markets, which were held once a week at the Fort Worth school district’s Herman Clark Stadium.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Organizations and churches that partner with the food bank also stepped up to the plate and now the mobile markets are taking place Tuesday through Saturday.

Since COVID, the food bank has been providing over 1 million nutritious meals per week, Butner said.