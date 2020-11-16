Coronavirus
Record COVID hospitalizations in Tarrant County; record daily cases in Dallas County
Tarrant County has a record-high 740 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and reported 900 new cases on Monday.
The previous high for coronavirus hospitalizations in the county was 731 on July 23.
Dallas County reported a record 1,831 cases, including 136 probable cases, and one death on Monday.
Tarrant County reported 900 new cases on Monday after reporting 1,523 on Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 20% of the 3,787 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Sunday. It matches the pandemic high of 20% on July 23. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased.
As of Sunday, 76% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data.
COVID-19 patients currently are using more than 15% of all available hospital beds in the county, the highest rate since a pandemic high of 15% on July 23.
Hospitalizations are among the numbers that local government officials watch closely to determine if new safety measures are needed. In an executive order earlier this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott said that businesses will need to reduce capacity if they are in a Trauma Service Area where the number of COVID‑19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 16:
- Fort Worth, 383
- Arlington, 143
- Mansfield, 29
- White Settlement, 29
- Grapevine, 22
- Keller, 21
- Azle, 20
- Bedford, 17
Benbrook, 15
Rural Tarrant County, 14
Grand Prairie, 13
Haltom City, 10
North Richland Hills, 10
Hurst, 9
Southlake, 9
Forest Hill, 8
Euless, 7
Lake Worth, 7
Richland Hills, 5
Watauga, 4
Crowley, 3
Kennedale, 3
Saginaw, 3
Sansom Park, 2
Unknown, 2
Blue Mound, 1
- Edgecliff Village, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
- Westworth Village, 1
