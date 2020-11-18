As we continue to cover COVID-19’s effects on the Fort Worth area, we need your help

Every donation to our Crossroads Lab Fund goes directly to reporting, particularly for positions that involve telling investigative and highly-detailed stories. McClatchy

I think I’m writing this on a Monday. But it feels more like a Tuesday and could easily still be a Sunday because a football game is about to start. This is life in 2020. Between the pandemic and election stress and working from home and sports seasons colliding, normalcy is gone.

Given the time-warping nature of 2020, I group memories from this year into early pandemic, mid-pandemic and right now. As in: Remember the Michael Jordan documentary? Oh yeah, that was from early in the pandemic. Or: Did I order pizza yet this week? Who cares, I’m going to call Zoli’s right now.

This pandemic has created confusion, conflict and way too much tragedy. But in some ways it has also made me hopeful and reminded me of the importance of community. Early in the pandemic, I hosted a mailbag/helpline any reader could join. The goal was to offer advice and information when the coronavirus prompted Gov. Greg Abbott and local leaders to take unprecedented precautions. In a matter of weeks, some 500 people wrote or called to ask questions such as whether golf courses and parks were open and how they could make essential employees feel more comfortable at work.

For me, these conversations were a rewarding experience in a difficult time, and I loved being able to directly connect with Tarrant County residents. I also learned directly about many issues people were facing, prompting me to report on Texas’ failure to provide adequate coronavirus testing and contact tracing and to uncover illegal evictions made by landlords in violation of the CARES Act.

I hope my responses and my stories soothed some of your concerns. Chatting with so many great people definitely soothed some of mine.

As we have moved into the “mid-pandemic” and “right now” phases of this year, I’d like to think my colleagues have also provided a layer of balm on Fort Worth’s 2020. Kaley Johnson detailed the questionable coronavirus response at FMC Carswell (even Martina Navratilova tweeted about her work!). Domingo Ramirez has been rising early and making readers aware of Tarrant County public safety issues. Nichole Manna’s and Luke Ranker’s reporting prompted JPS Hospital to share its coronavirus cases and hospital occupancy, and Manna and Bud Kennedy have been tweeting the JPS updates daily.

Stefan Stevenson has consistently reported on the rise, fall and rise in Tarrant County COVID-19 cases. Amanda McCoy and Yffy Yossifor have captured, on camera, a decade’s worth of stories in a few months. Silas Allen has chronicled the challenges of keeping schools open. And Clarence Hill, as always, is producing entertaining Cowboys coverage from a season like no other (aside from there being too many heartbreaking losses; some things never change).

OK, you probably know where this is going. This is a request for donations. I know, probably the millionth you’ve seen. The holidays are coming up and so many people are struggling this year, but I promise it’s for a good reason. You see, the coronavirus has hit our revenue stream hard, and we’re in the paradoxical position of struggling financially at a time when people are counting on us to provide information more than ever.

We’re asking for a tax-deductible gift to expand our coverage of how education, health care, local business, the arts and more are coming back from coronavirus and growing into the future. It’s part of our planned Crossroads Lab, where we are seeking to partner with the community to add reporting power to the Star-Telegram. Basically, as Fort Worth and Tarrant County grow toward a more prosperous future, we want to be there every step of the way, updating you on the area’s challenges and achievements.

You may donate to our Crossroads Lab Fund at givebutter.com/thestartelegram. Or send checks made out to the Local Media Foundation to Crossroads Lab Fund, c/o Local Media Foundation, P.O. Box 85015, Chicago, IL 60689-5015, with Fort Worth Star-Telegram in the memo field. Every donation goes directly to reporting, particularly for positions that involve telling investigative and highly-detailed stories. And if you’re not a subscriber yet, subscribing is another way you could ensure the sustainability of the Star-Telegram. You can at star-telegram.com/subscribe.

So, when will I be able to add a new phrase to my COVID-related lexicon: post-pandemic? I have no idea. But I do know the Star-Telegram will be here, continuing to connect with the community and tell stories for you. Thanks for all your support.