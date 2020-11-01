Tarrant County reports more than 600 COVID cases 5th straight day; hospitalizations up

Tarrant County reported 749 coronavirus cases and one death on Sunday.

It’s the fifth consecutive day the county has reported more than 600 COVID-19 cases.

The latest death was an Arlington man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

As of Saturday, COVID hospitalizations were at 14% of all occupied beds in the county, up from 13% the previous day. The rate hit 15% on Tuesday, the highest since Aug. 3. Hospitalizations hit a pandemic high 20% in the county on July 23.

Tarrant County has confirmed 68,233 COVID-19 cases, including 739 deaths and an estimated 53,782 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 29:

Fort Worth, 347

Arlington, 136

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 28

Grapevine, 22

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 15





Benbrook, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 12

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 9

Southlake, 9

Hurst, 8

Forest Hill, 7

Euless, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

