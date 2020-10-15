North Texas high school band quarantines ahead of Homecoming game due to COVID cases

A North Texas high school marching band is quarantining after several people tested positive for COVID-19.

The Alvarado school district posted on Facebook that the high school band members will be quarantined until Oct. 24. Three people in the band have tested positive for coronavirus so far, the district said.

The band has 132 members, DFW CBS reported.

“This decision was made with the safety and health of all students in mind and wanting to keep the cases and any potential exposure isolated,” the post said.

Alvarado High School’s Homecoming football game was set to take place Saturday, but the festivities will be postponed until another home game to give more students a chance to participate, the district said on Facebook.

