Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

North Texas high school band quarantines ahead of Homecoming game due to COVID cases

A North Texas high school marching band is quarantining after several people tested positive for COVID-19.

The Alvarado school district posted on Facebook that the high school band members will be quarantined until Oct. 24. Three people in the band have tested positive for coronavirus so far, the district said.

The band has 132 members, DFW CBS reported.

“This decision was made with the safety and health of all students in mind and wanting to keep the cases and any potential exposure isolated,” the post said.

Alvarado High School’s Homecoming football game was set to take place Saturday, but the festivities will be postponed until another home game to give more students a chance to participate, the district said on Facebook.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service