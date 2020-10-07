Halloween is risky amid COVID-19, Fort Worth says, but trick-or-treating is up to you

Whether trick-or-treaters will be welcome in Fort Worth will largely be up to individuals and neighborhoods.

As cases of the coronavirus climb in Tarrant County, the city and county health officials are urging people to avoid the traditional spooky celebrations and neighborhoods are debating, largely on social media sites like Facebook and Nextdoor, what that should look like.

Brandon Bennett, Fort Worth’s health officer and code compliance director, said he didn’t plan to make any recommendations to the City Council regarding Halloween.

“If we can’t get everyone to do everything we want to protect the public health, what can we do that’s most effective?” Bennett said.

The answer is what public health officials have been touting since March: avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and stay home if you feel ill.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The city is emphasizing personal responsibility, as it has throughout the pandemic.

Door-to-door trick-or-treating or trunk-or-treat events are high-risk activities, Bennett said, along with large indoor costume parties, any situation with alcohol, and hay rides with people who are not in your immediate family.

One-way trick-or-treating, where individually wrapped treats are lined up so children can take them grab-and-go style is a moderate risk, he said. Virtual costume contests and pumpkin carving or decorating within the family are a fairly low risk.

Benbrook mom Ashlyn Smith said she was going to double-down on Halloween, by buying extra candy and trick-or-treating longer with “out of this world” costumes and her house decorated “like never before.” Halloween may be the outlet kids need, she said.

Trick-or-treating should be as safe as some other activities that have become normal, she said, adding that her heart aches for children who are craving normalcy.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“If we can drive thru to pick up food, we can allow our children to go door to door and collect candy,” she wrote in an email. “It is time to move forward with normal life. We cannot keep our families locked up in our homes forever.”

The Halloween and Costume Association built a website monitoring coronavirus outbreak levels by county with suggestions for how parents should proceed with Halloween. On Tuesday, the website listed Tarrant County in the “orange” risk level, the second highest risk.

According to the website, celebrators should consider reverse trick-or-treating, where children stand out side in costume as neighbors drive past with candy. A safer option could be to hide candy for a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt. For adults, the association suggested outdoor gatherings for a small number of neighbors.

Fort Worth’s COVID-19 numbers have been trending up.

Tarrant County reported 354 new coronavirus cases and four deaths on Tuesday, labeling the virus’ spread as “substantial.” About 12% of those tested Monday at county and city testing sites were positive, Bennett said. That number ideally would be lower than 10%.

The reproduction rate of the virus is also growing, he said, with more people getting sick than recovering. That could put a strain on hospitals, especially as flu season ramps up.

Bennett encouraged people to get the seasonal flu shot if they haven’t already. The flu traditionally spikes between Halloween and Thanksgiving. In partnership with Kroger, Fort Worth will provide free flu shots at in the Chevrolet parking garage at Dickies Arena, 3464 Trail Drive, from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Vinny Taneja, the county’s public health director, said families should consider doing Halloween differently this year, especially limiting large parties or situations without masks because those “tend to have outbreaks.”

“We want people to have a safe holiday,” Taneja said.